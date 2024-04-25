New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $45.87 Million Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,098 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,975 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.10% of MSCI worth $45,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in MSCI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 5,600.0% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 57 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 105.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 80 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI Price Performance

Shares of MSCI opened at $464.81 on Thursday. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $439.95 and a one year high of $617.39. The company has a market cap of $36.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $545.76 and a 200-day moving average of $538.56.

MSCI Announces Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.08. MSCI had a net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 111.33%. The business had revenue of $680.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.14 EPS. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 14.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on MSCI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on MSCI from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $620.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $638.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on MSCI from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on MSCI from $700.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $562.87.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MSCI

MSCI Company Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.