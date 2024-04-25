OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIN) Short Interest Down 65.2% in April

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 65.2% from the March 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OFS Credit Stock Performance

Shares of OCCIN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,327. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.56. OFS Credit has a fifty-two week low of $21.53 and a fifty-two week high of $23.32.

OFS Credit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.1094 dividend. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th.

About OFS Credit

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

