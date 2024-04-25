BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $806.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share.

BOK Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ BOKF traded down $2.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $90.33. 51,718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.36. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.21. BOK Financial has a 1-year low of $62.42 and a 1-year high of $93.51.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

BOK Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is 27.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BOK Financial

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.59, for a total transaction of $244,770.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,159,866.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BOKF shares. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up from $103.00) on shares of BOK Financial in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on BOK Financial from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on BOK Financial from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on BOK Financial from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BOK Financial

About BOK Financial

(Get Free Report)

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.