iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lowered its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 68.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,250 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 25,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 8,489 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of AGG stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $95.05. 2,830,642 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,222,311. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.63. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.58 and a 1-year high of $100.42.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

