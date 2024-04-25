NovAccess Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:XSNX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

NovAccess Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:XSNX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 99.4% from the March 31st total of 65,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,568,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NovAccess Global Trading Down 12.5 %

XSNX stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.01. 1,222,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683,010. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.03. NovAccess Global has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $245,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.51.

NovAccess Global (OTCMKTS:XSNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter.

NovAccess Global Company Profile

NovAccess Global Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel immunotherapies to treat brain tumor patients in the United States. It specializes in cutting-edge research related to utilizing a patient's immune system to attack the cancer. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Chagrin Falls, Ohio.

