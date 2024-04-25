VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) Stock Position Increased by BKA Wealth Consulting Inc.

BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,571 shares during the quarter. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF accounts for about 15.5% of BKA Wealth Consulting Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $10,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 105.1% during the third quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $85.75. 610,313 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.62.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

