Spok (SPOK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Spok has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.95 million for the quarter. Spok had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 11.27%.

Spok Price Performance

Shares of SPOK stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $15.44. The stock had a trading volume of 18,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,874. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.90. Spok has a 1 year low of $10.46 and a 1 year high of $18.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.96 million, a P/E ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 0.26.

Spok Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Spok

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.313 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.11%. This is an increase from Spok’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Spok’s dividend payout ratio is 162.34%.

In related news, Director Todd J. Stein sold 25,927 shares of Spok stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $464,611.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 696,637 shares in the company, valued at $12,483,735.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.88% of the company’s stock.

Spok Company Profile

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company's products and services enhance workflows for clinicians and support administrative compliance. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes; and provides GenA Pager, a one-way alphanumeric pager.

Further Reading

