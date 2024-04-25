Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.00-$2.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.2-$2.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.25 billion. Wabash National also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.000-2.500 EPS.

Wabash National Stock Performance

Shares of WNC traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.08. The stock had a trading volume of 130,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,181. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.92. Wabash National has a 12 month low of $20.09 and a 12 month high of $30.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.58.

Get Wabash National alerts:

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.06). Wabash National had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $515.28 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Wabash National will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Wabash National Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.65%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Wabash National from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Wabash National

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Priyadarshi Sudhanshu sold 1,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $27,330.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,386 shares in the company, valued at $172,805.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Larry J. Magee sold 3,086 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $81,779.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,024,869. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Priyadarshi Sudhanshu sold 1,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $27,330.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,805.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Wabash National

(Get Free Report)

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.