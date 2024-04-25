Gran Tierra Energy (GTE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:GTE) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st.

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:GTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$210.96 million during the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%.

Gran Tierra Energy Stock Down 1.1 %

GTE stock traded down C$0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$11.19. 13,796 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,680. The firm has a market capitalization of C$361.66 million, a P/E ratio of -42.85, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.63. Gran Tierra Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.82 and a 1 year high of C$11.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Gran Tierra Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

