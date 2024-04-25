Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.
Timbercreek Financial Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of TSE:TF traded down C$0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$7.55. The stock had a trading volume of 38,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,952. Timbercreek Financial has a 12 month low of C$5.74 and a 12 month high of C$8.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$626.73 million, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$7.58 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.00. The company has a quick ratio of 145.00, a current ratio of 7.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.94.
Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C($0.01). Timbercreek Financial had a net margin of 75.87% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of C$29.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$29.49 million. Analysts anticipate that Timbercreek Financial will post 0.7256214 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Timbercreek Financial Company Profile
Timbercreek Financial Corp. provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings in urban markets. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
