Bfsg LLC Buys 1,147 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $2,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 77.5% in the third quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock traded down $2.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $163.79. 163,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,323. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $131.80 and a 52 week high of $176.20. The firm has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.64.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

