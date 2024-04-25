Bfsg LLC Grows Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Bfsg LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,339 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 32,765 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $9,715,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,397,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $276.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,158,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,228,038. The company has a market cap of $199.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $245.73 and a 1 year high of $302.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $282.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $281.41.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 57.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $345.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,696,517.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Further Reading

