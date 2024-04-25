Bfsg LLC Sells 850 Shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Bfsg LLC reduced its position in shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $4,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 224,549 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,092,000 after buying an additional 10,168 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elbit Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,950,000. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 15,722 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. 17.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elbit Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:ESLT traded down $2.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $200.58. 3,588 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,245. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 1 year low of $174.78 and a 1 year high of $225.64. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.05 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $206.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.88.

Elbit Systems Announces Dividend

Elbit Systems ( NASDAQ:ESLT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.18. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.37%.

Elbit Systems Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

