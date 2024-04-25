Bfsg LLC Sells 141 Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Bfsg LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. RWA Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 54,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 35,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Warner Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 7,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $77.99. 44,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,685. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.47. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $68.45 and a twelve month high of $82.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.434 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This is an increase from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.