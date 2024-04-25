109,808 Shares in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Purchased by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 109,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,642,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Envista by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 80,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Envista by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 102,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Envista in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,571,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Envista by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Envista by 1,297.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVST. SVB Leerink began coverage on Envista in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded Envista from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Leerink Partnrs restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Envista in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Envista from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

Shares of NVST traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,296,507. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.35. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $18.95 and a 1-year high of $38.68.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $645.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.37 million. Envista had a positive return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

