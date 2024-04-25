Acas LLC Decreases Stock Position in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF)

Acas LLC decreased its position in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,473 shares during the period. Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs accounts for 1.6% of Acas LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Acas LLC’s holdings in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KFG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 323,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,948,000 after purchasing an additional 27,937 shares in the last quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs during the fourth quarter worth about $356,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,783,000.

Get Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs alerts:

Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs Stock Up 0.2 %

BATS:BUFF traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.41. 25,869 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $403.75 million, a PE ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.35 and its 200 day moving average is $39.97.

Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs Company Profile

The Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (BUFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of Innovators twelve monthly Power Buffer ETFs, which targets specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500. BUFF was launched on Oct 20, 2016 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.