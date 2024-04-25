Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after KeyCorp lowered their price target on the stock from $48.00 to $40.00. The stock had previously closed at $32.85, but opened at $31.07. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Pinterest shares last traded at $31.97, with a volume of 4,482,310 shares traded.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.68.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on PINS

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinterest

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total value of $64,479.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,055,077.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $64,479.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,055,077.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 65,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $2,270,756.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 392,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,521,174.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 184,471 shares of company stock worth $6,525,231. Corporate insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PINS. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Pinterest by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Trading Down 2.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -547.41, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.68 and its 200 day moving average is $34.16.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $981.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.62 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Pinterest Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.