Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) Announces $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th.

Timberland Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years.

Timberland Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of TSBK stock opened at $26.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Timberland Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $32.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Timberland Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TSBK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a net margin of 25.38% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $18.80 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Timberland Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th.

About Timberland Bancorp

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various community banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit, checking, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, and commercial real estate loans; and construction lending products, such as custom and owner/builder, speculative one- to four-family, commercial, multi-family, land development, and land development.

