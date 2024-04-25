Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys 168,703 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 86.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 363,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,703 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2,447.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 7,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 7,661 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter worth $56,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Price Performance

MPW stock opened at $4.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.35. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $10.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.14%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is -63.83%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Colliers Securities cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $4.25 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

