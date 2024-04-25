Larson Financial Group LLC Has $245,000 Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Larson Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,132 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,957 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 835.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

F opened at $12.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $15.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.60 and a 200-day moving average of $11.78. The stock has a market cap of $51.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on F shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.82.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $337,031.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

