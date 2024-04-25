Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 11.20%. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $38.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.00. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $27.84 and a 12 month high of $43.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Halliburton news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $176,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Halliburton news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $13,308,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,793,229.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $176,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on HAL. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Halliburton from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on Halliburton from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Halliburton from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Halliburton from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.82.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Featured Stories

