Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Position Boosted by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council grew its position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 206.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,286 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 13,674 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $2,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TXRH. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 35.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 580 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter worth about $96,000. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXRH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.76.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $156.76 on Thursday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.06 and a 12 month high of $158.54. The firm has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.64 and its 200-day moving average is $126.62.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a $0.61 dividend. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 670 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.97, for a total value of $100,479.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,175.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Regina A. Tobin sold 3,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total value of $459,814.48. Following the sale, the president now owns 15,261 shares in the company, valued at $2,290,218.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna E. Epps sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.97, for a total transaction of $100,479.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,175.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,382 shares of company stock valued at $1,843,145 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

