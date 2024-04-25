Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO) Declares $0.36 Quarterly Dividend

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.3594 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.
Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Down 0.1 %
TCBIO stock opened at $19.18 on Thursday. Texas Capital Bancshares has a one year low of $15.30 and a one year high of $21.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.82.
Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Texas Capital Bancshares
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- A Mega Market Reset for Meta Platforms Stock
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Nucor Stock Earnings Riding the Steel Industry Wave
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Simpson Manufacturing: Buy This Future Dividend King While Down
Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.