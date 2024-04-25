NewSquare Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

NewSquare Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 53.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 220.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

ITA opened at $128.51 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $145.00 and a twelve month high of $206.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $128.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.21.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.