GAMMA Investing LLC Makes New Investment in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 15.8% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,575,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $747,267,000 after acquiring an additional 623,974 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1,826.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 512,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,731,000 after purchasing an additional 486,098 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 19,918.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 475,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,641,000 after buying an additional 473,453 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 940.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 355,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,035,000 after buying an additional 321,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 57.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 626,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,260,000 after buying an additional 229,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $213.43 on Thursday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.33 and a 52 week high of $232.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $221.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.95. The company has a market cap of $48.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.62 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.11 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 29.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TRV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Travelers Companies from $222.00 to $219.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Travelers Companies from $261.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Travelers Companies from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.47.

View Our Latest Analysis on TRV

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.54, for a total transaction of $533,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,490,710.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $8,076,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares in the company, valued at $3,147,865.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.54, for a total transaction of $533,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,490,710.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,734 shares of company stock worth $16,143,904 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.