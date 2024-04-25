NewSquare Capital LLC Sells 340 Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

NewSquare Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) by 49.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 143.1% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 141.6% during the 3rd quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 245.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Stock Performance

IYJ opened at $121.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.12 and a 200 day moving average of $113.21. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.05 and a fifty-two week high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

Further Reading

