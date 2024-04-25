Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $180,000 Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 68.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 299 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Cintas were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 117.7% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at $8,015,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,866,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 48,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,315,000 after buying an additional 23,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 600,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,637,000 after buying an additional 85,662 shares in the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cintas alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $680.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $660.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $700.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Monday, April 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $661.21.

Cintas Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $664.13 on Thursday. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $438.59 and a 12 month high of $704.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $646.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $591.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $67.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.27.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 37.29%.

About Cintas

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.