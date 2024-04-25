Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG) Shares Gap Up to $8.30

Intchains Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICG – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.30, but opened at $8.54. Intchains Group shares last traded at $8.54, with a volume of 504 shares trading hands.

Intchains Group Trading Up 9.7 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.45.

Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.99 million during the quarter. Intchains Group had a negative net margin of 31.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.70%.

About Intchains Group

Intchains Group Limited designs and sells application-specific integrated circuit chips for blockchain applications in the People's Republic of China. The company also offers ancillary software, hardware, and other products. It serves distributors. Intchains Group Limited was founded in 2017 and is based in Pudong, China.

