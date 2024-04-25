GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.75 (LON:GCP)

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (LON:GCP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of GCP Infrastructure Investments stock opened at GBX 73.10 ($0.90) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 71.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 69.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84, a quick ratio of 131.52 and a current ratio of 262.91. GCP Infrastructure Investments has a one year low of GBX 59.50 ($0.73) and a one year high of GBX 93.70 ($1.16). The company has a market cap of £634.37 million, a PE ratio of 2,426.67 and a beta of 0.34.

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited focuses on investing in the United Kingdom infrastructure debt. The company makes infrastructure investments through acquiring interests in debt instruments issued by infrastructure project companies. It primarily invests in senior and subordinated debt instruments.

