Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Trims Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lessened its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EL. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EL has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.00.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of EL stock opened at $147.36 on Thursday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.22 and a 1 year high of $253.24. The stock has a market cap of $52.82 billion, a PE ratio of 113.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.84 and its 200-day moving average is $138.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 203.08%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

