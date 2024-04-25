Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Acquires 547 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 547 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. 49.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starwood Property Trust Price Performance

Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $19.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.88 and its 200 day moving average is $19.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.06 and a 52-week high of $22.29.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Starwood Property Trust

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 179.44%.

In related news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $2,028,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,226,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,876,928.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Starwood Property Trust news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $2,028,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,226,673 shares in the company, valued at $24,876,928.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $508,250.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 925,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,825,254.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.50 price target (down from $22.50) on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Monday, March 4th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.71.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

