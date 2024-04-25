Q1 2025 Earnings Estimate for Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Issued By DA Davidson

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) – DA Davidson issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Apogee Enterprises in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 23rd. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $1.16 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Apogee Enterprises’ current full-year earnings is $4.57 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Apogee Enterprises’ FY2026 earnings at $4.49 EPS.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $361.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.84 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS.

Apogee Enterprises Stock Up 1.0 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Apogee Enterprises stock opened at $62.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.01. Apogee Enterprises has a twelve month low of $36.62 and a twelve month high of $62.99.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 599.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

About Apogee Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and installs custom glass and aluminum windows, curtainwalls, storefront, and entrance systems for the exterior of buildings primarily in the commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential construction sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.