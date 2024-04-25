Capricor Therapeutics’ (CAPR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $40.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CAPR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Capricor Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

CAPR stock opened at $5.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $158.76 million, a P/E ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 3.99. Capricor Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.68 and a 1 year high of $8.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.34.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $12.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 million. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 299.67% and a negative net margin of 88.52%. As a group, analysts expect that Capricor Therapeutics will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 61,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.20% of Capricor Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 21.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

