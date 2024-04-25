Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $2.50 Million Stock Holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 42.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 167,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,674 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $2,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ELAN. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 92,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 102,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter worth $3,857,000. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 322,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,805,000 after purchasing an additional 44,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ELAN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.71.

Insider Transactions at Elanco Animal Health

In related news, Director R David Hoover bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.14 per share, with a total value of $322,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 185,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,985,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Price Performance

ELAN stock opened at $13.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $7.88 and a fifty-two week high of $16.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.55 and a 200-day moving average of $13.75.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 27.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Recommended Stories

