Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $144.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JBL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Argus downgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Jabil from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

JBL stock opened at $120.24 on Thursday. Jabil has a one year low of $75.48 and a one year high of $156.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 39.47%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jabil will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.75%.

In other news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 7,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total value of $1,100,023.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,006 shares in the company, valued at $4,050,687.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Jabil news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 7,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total transaction of $1,100,023.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,050,687.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total transaction of $406,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,874,159.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,177 shares of company stock worth $13,678,039 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,146,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Jabil by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 29,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Jabil by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 185,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,522,000 after purchasing an additional 86,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Jabil by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,525,000 after purchasing an additional 16,038 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

