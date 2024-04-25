Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSE:BRN) Major Shareholder Acquires $14,030.80 in Stock

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood bought 5,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.80 per share, for a total transaction of $14,030.80. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,667,277 shares in the company, valued at $7,468,375.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Barnwell Industries Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of BRN stock opened at $2.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.45. The stock has a market cap of $27.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 0.19. Barnwell Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $2.95.

Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a negative net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Barnwell Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

About Barnwell Industries

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta, as well as invests in land interests in Hawaii.

