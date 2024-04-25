Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Price Target Increased to $57.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) had its target price lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the mining company’s stock.

AEM has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC reduced their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform overweight rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $64.14.

AEM opened at $63.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.09. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52-week low of $43.22 and a 52-week high of $64.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.37.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 29.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.93%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEM. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter worth $30,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter worth $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 406.4% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 709 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

