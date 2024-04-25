Insider Selling: The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC) Senior Officer Sells C$39,098.50 in Stock

The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC – Get Free Report) Senior Officer David Michael Chatyrbok sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.10, for a total value of C$39,098.50.

NWC opened at C$39.33 on Thursday. The North West Company Inc. has a 1-year low of C$29.58 and a 1-year high of C$41.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$39.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$38.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.45, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. North West’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.43%.

A number of research analysts have commented on NWC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on North West from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on North West from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on North West from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, North West currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$41.20.

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company operates Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; NorthMart stores that provides fresh food products, apparel, and health products and services; and Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat food products, and fuel and related services.

