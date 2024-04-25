Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

CLVT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Clarivate from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on Clarivate from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Clarivate from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Clarivate from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Get Clarivate alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Clarivate

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clarivate

Clarivate Stock Down 0.6 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLVT. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Clarivate by 729.6% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 7,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Clarivate by 1,590,000.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLVT opened at $7.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.86. Clarivate has a 12 month low of $6.07 and a 12 month high of $10.03.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 9.95% and a negative net margin of 34.66%. The company had revenue of $683.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Clarivate will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Clarivate Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Clarivate Plc operates as an information services provider in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers Web of Science and InCites, that analyzes and explores the academic research landscape and manages research information; ProQuest One and Ebook Central that provides comprehensive content collections to institutions in a cost-effective manner; and Alma and Polaris, that manages academic resources and services, connect users, and support research publications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.