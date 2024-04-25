Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.00.
CLVT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Clarivate from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on Clarivate from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Clarivate from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Clarivate from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Clarivate
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clarivate
Clarivate Stock Down 0.6 %
CLVT opened at $7.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.86. Clarivate has a 12 month low of $6.07 and a 12 month high of $10.03.
Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 9.95% and a negative net margin of 34.66%. The company had revenue of $683.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Clarivate will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.
Clarivate Company Profile
Clarivate Plc operates as an information services provider in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers Web of Science and InCites, that analyzes and explores the academic research landscape and manages research information; ProQuest One and Ebook Central that provides comprehensive content collections to institutions in a cost-effective manner; and Alma and Polaris, that manages academic resources and services, connect users, and support research publications.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Clarivate
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- High-Yield Texas Instruments Could Hit New Highs Soon
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Pagaya Technologies: An AI Fintech That Insiders Are Buying
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Higher Oil Prices Could Give NextEra’s Stock Earnings a Boost
Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.