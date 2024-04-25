Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) PT Raised to $21.00 at KeyCorp

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Free Report) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on KRP. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimbell Royalty Partners has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE KRP opened at $15.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 7.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 1 year low of $14.02 and a 1 year high of $17.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.68 and its 200-day moving average is $15.50.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $99.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.89 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.79%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 186.96%.

Insider Activity at Kimbell Royalty Partners

In related news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 6,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total value of $101,197.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,558.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 6,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total transaction of $101,197.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,558.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brett G. Taylor sold 27,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $421,298.13. Following the sale, the director now owns 299,030 shares in the company, valued at $4,637,955.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,672 shares of company stock worth $1,571,185 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kimbell Royalty Partners

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 433.3% during the 3rd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 10,962 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 11,328 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. 25.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Further Reading

