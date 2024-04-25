Fair Isaac’s (FICO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $1,500.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FICO. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $1,113.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $1,350.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,210.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,214.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,180.45.

Shares of FICO opened at $1,193.03 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,243.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,147.33. The company has a market capitalization of $29.65 billion, a PE ratio of 66.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.21. Fair Isaac has a 52-week low of $708.00 and a 52-week high of $1,349.75.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $382.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.55 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.20% and a negative return on equity of 57.80%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac will post 19.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,225.93, for a total transaction of $9,807,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,300,743.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $29,011,120 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 26.2% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 53 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

