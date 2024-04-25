Contrasting Alvotech (ALVO) and The Competition

Alvotech (NYSE:ALVO – Get Free Report) is one of 289 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Alvotech to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Alvotech and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alvotech 0 1 1 0 2.50 Alvotech Competitors 1431 4565 11942 206 2.60

Alvotech currently has a consensus price target of $12.67, indicating a potential downside of 6.45%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 124.37%. Given Alvotech’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Alvotech has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alvotech -967.97% N/A -68.36% Alvotech Competitors -4,499.00% -224.48% -45.27%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Alvotech and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Alvotech has a beta of 0.07, indicating that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alvotech’s rivals have a beta of 1.05, indicating that their average share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.3% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.1% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alvotech and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Alvotech $93.38 million -$551.73 million -5.57 Alvotech Competitors $546.11 million -$37.14 million 5.79

Alvotech’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Alvotech. Alvotech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Alvotech rivals beat Alvotech on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

Alvotech Company Profile

Alvotech, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures biosimilar medicines for patients worldwide. It offers biosimilar products in the therapeutic areas of autoimmune, eye, and bone disorders, as well as cancer. The company's lead program is AVT02, a high concentration formulation biosimilar to Humira to treat various inflammatory conditions, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and other indications; AVT04, a biosimilar to Stelara to treat various inflammatory conditions comprising psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and other indications; AVT06, a biosimilar to Eylea to treat various conditions, such as age-related macular degeneration, macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy; and AVT03, a biosimilar to Xgeva and Prolia, which is in the pre-clinical phase to treat prevent bone fracture, spinal cord compression, and the need for radiation or bone surgery in patients with certain types of cancer, as well as prevent bone loss and increase bone mass. In addition, it offers AVT05, a biosimilar to Simponi and Simponi Aria, which is in early phase development to treat various inflammatory conditions, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other indications; AVT16, a biosimilar to an Entyvio product; AVT23, a biosimilar to Xolair, which is in late-stage development to treat nasal polyps; and AVT33, a biosimilar to an Keytruda product. Alvotech was founded in 2013 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

