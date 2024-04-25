Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $112.33.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WTFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on Wintrust Financial from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

In other Wintrust Financial news, EVP Jeffrey D. Hahnfeld sold 588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total value of $57,553.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,410 shares in the company, valued at $333,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Hahnfeld sold 588 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total transaction of $57,553.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,410 shares in the company, valued at $333,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Edward J. Wehmer sold 9,500 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total transaction of $943,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 177,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,599,040.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,309 shares of company stock worth $1,023,730 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WTFC opened at $100.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Wintrust Financial has a 52 week low of $58.12 and a 52 week high of $105.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.40.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.47. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 17.86%. The business had revenue of $604.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

