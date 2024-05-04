ESGL (NYSEARCA:ESGL) Stock Price Up 0.9%

ESGL Holdings Limited (NYSEARCA:ESGL – Get Free Report) shot up 0.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.59 and last traded at $0.59. 7,407 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 113,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.

ESGL Trading Up 1.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.54.

ESGL Company Profile

ESGL Holdings Limited provides waste solutions. It regenerates industrial waste into circular products using technologies and renewable energy. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Singapore.

