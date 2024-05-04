SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF – Get Free Report) fell 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.91 and last traded at $4.91. 5,764 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 4,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.14.

SES Trading Up 10.2 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.19.

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. SES had a positive return on equity of 4.19% and a negative net margin of 42.75%. The company had revenue of $577.16 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Ses S.A. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

SES Company Profile

SES SA provides satellite-based data transmission capacity and ancillary services worldwide. The company offers content connectivity solutions, including network spanning satellite and ground infrastructure to create, deliver, and manage video and data solutions. It also provides data connectivity services through its fleet of geostationary earth orbit and medium earth orbit satellites to the aviation, cloud, cruise, energy, government, maritime, and telco and mobile network operator industries.

