Royal Fund Management LLC Has $1.84 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 173.2% during the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1,282.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VDE stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $129.17. 467,859 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 553,770. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $105.51 and a 52 week high of $137.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

