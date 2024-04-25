Analysts Set Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Price Target at $150.05

Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $150.05.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DLTR shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

DLTR opened at $122.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.49, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.95 and a 200 day moving average of $128.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.31. Dollar Tree has a fifty-two week low of $102.77 and a fifty-two week high of $161.10.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 15.11%. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar Tree

In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $136.00 per share, with a total value of $244,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,392. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Dollar Tree news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $127.85 per share, with a total value of $127,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,225 shares in the company, valued at $795,866.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $136.00 per share, with a total value of $244,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar Tree

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. United Community Bank purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

