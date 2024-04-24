Hartline Investment Corp Cuts Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Hartline Investment Corp lessened its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 33.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,657 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $3,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $115,392,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 24,337.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 236,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,010,000 after buying an additional 235,829 shares during the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,995,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 789,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,648,000 after buying an additional 131,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zebra Technologies

In other Zebra Technologies news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.36, for a total transaction of $37,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,492.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA traded up $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $277.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,079. The company has a 50-day moving average of $285.28 and a 200-day moving average of $253.89. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $194.59 and a 12 month high of $320.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.12 and a beta of 1.79.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.09. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZBRA. Wolfe Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $292.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $278.64.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

