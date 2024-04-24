Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,973 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $13,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,787,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3,413.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 532,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,925,000 after buying an additional 517,510 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1,496.4% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 447,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,064,000 after acquiring an additional 419,000 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 60.5% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 791,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,558,000 after acquiring an additional 298,300 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,979,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,137,960,000 after purchasing an additional 271,408 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $200.51. 806,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,725,553. The company has a market cap of $98.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $203.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.04. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.47 and a fifty-two week high of $209.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.04%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MMC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $189.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.69.

In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 12,494 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total value of $2,508,670.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at $6,762,205.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 12,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total transaction of $2,508,670.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,762,205.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total value of $305,582.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,923 shares in the company, valued at $611,374.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,751 shares of company stock valued at $7,448,163 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

