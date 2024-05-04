Stokes Family Office LLC Has $289,000 Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Stokes Family Office LLC decreased its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,362 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in General Mills by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 1.9% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in General Mills by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in General Mills by 1.2% during the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 283,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its stake in General Mills by 6.1% in the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 12,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,462,899.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Mills Price Performance

GIS traded down $0.74 on Friday, reaching $69.91. The stock had a trading volume of 3,444,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,869,986. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $39.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.15. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.33 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.07 and a 200-day moving average of $65.80.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. General Mills had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.18.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

